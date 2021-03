Now that tornado season has begun, it’s good to remember that the most likely times for tornadoes and severe storms in late afternoon and evening.

Of course, storms can occur at any time of day, but statistics show that the most likely time for storms is later in the day, after the heat of the sun warms the air and helps produce rising air currents, which contribute to storm development.

So, as the days warm up, keep in mind that warm, humid afternoons and storms often go hand in hand.