Although tornadoes can occur at any time of the year, April marks the beginning of what we call ‘tornado season'.

There is a marked increase in the number of severe storms and tornadoes from April through June.

During this time, warmer, moist air continues to make its way northward, sometimes colliding with the remnants of winter’s colder air.

The result can be explosive. It’s tempting to spend these nicer days outside, but always be aware that storm activity increases with warmer temperatures.