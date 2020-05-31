Kevin's Weather: TORNADO PRESSURE

Simple put, a tornado is a whirling center of low pressure.

Extensive studies have indicated that there is even a marked difference between the very center of the tornado and the air immediately surrounding the twister.

According to experts, the pressure inside a tornado funnel is as much as 10 percent lower than the air just outside the funnel.

Still, while the pressure differences are measurable, the main damage from tornadoes is done by the swirling air that surrounds the funnel itself, not the pressure inside.