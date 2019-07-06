Clear
Kevin's Weather: TINY TORNADOES

Severe thunderstorms are known for their ability to produce heavy rainfall, hail and gusty winds.

Posted: Jul 6, 2019
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

Occasionally, these strong storms also produce small tornadoes. These ‘tiny tornadoes’ last for only a minute or so, but can produce serious damage to property and can also threaten life and limb. Sometimes, it’s difficult to tell the difference between damage from these small tornadoes and straight-line winds. Often, these brief, small tornadoes are spotted by few, if any people, making it even more difficult to
determine a source of damage. Although they are much smaller than their longer-lasting, mighty F-scale cousins, tiny tornadoes can do a lot of damage in a short time.

