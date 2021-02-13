Kevin's Weather: TIME TRAVEL?

The generally accepted speed of light is a little more than 186,000 miles per second, although there appear to be some variations, depending on how the light is observed.

At its basic speed, it takes slightly more than 8 minutes for the Sun’s light to reach Earth.

So, basically, the light we see from our Sun, the closest star to Earth, is from eight minutes in the past.

Following this line of thought, by the time light from the bright star Sirius reaches us, it is eight YEARS old!

So, as you gaze into the sky on a starry night, you are looking at tiny lights that are many, many years old.

You’re looking back into time!