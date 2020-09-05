Kevin's Weather: TILTED EARTH

Look at any globe in a school classroom and you’ll notice that the earth is tilted.

It is this tilt of the earth that causes us to have seasons.

The tilt, about 23.5 degrees, causes different amounts of sunlight to hit the earth at different times of the year.

As these varying amounts of sunlight strike the earth, the seasons change.

Right now, we are beginning to tilt away from the sun, causing us to receive less total daylight and less direct sunlight.

So, as we edge closer to autumn, remember: it would not happen if the earth wasn’t tilted.