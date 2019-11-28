Kevin's Weather: THUNDERSNOW

Clear
I was asked an interesting question the other day.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 10:35 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

I was asked an interesting question the other day. “Is it possible to have thunder and lightning during a snowstorm?”

The answer is yes. It’s called ‘thundersnow’ and is rare, but does occur.

We live in a region that is a little above average in reports of thundersnow.

The lightning and thunder formed during a snow event is pretty much the same as with rain, but because snow is falling, the sound of thunder travels only a fraction of the distance it would during a regular rain storm.

So, if you think you hear thunder, but it’s snowing, you may not be imagining it.

You might be experiencing thundersnow!

