I was asked an interesting question the other day. “Is it possible to have thunder and lightning during a snowstorm?”
The answer is yes. It’s called ‘thundersnow’ and is rare, but does occur.
We live in a region that is a little above average in reports of thundersnow.
The lightning and thunder formed during a snow event is pretty much the same as with rain, but because snow is falling, the sound of thunder travels only a fraction of the distance it would during a regular rain storm.
So, if you think you hear thunder, but it’s snowing, you may not be imagining it.
You might be experiencing thundersnow!
Related Content
- Kevin's Weather: THUNDERSNOW
- Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast
- Kevin's Weather: FIREFLIES!
- Kevin's Weather: HEAT & HUMIDITY
- Kevin's Weather: ROOFTOP HEAT
- Kevin's Weather: TINY TORNADOES
- Kevin's Weather: SOGGY CHIPS
- Kevin's Weather: MODERN FLOODS
- Kevin's Weather: DOPPLER RADAR
- Kevin's Weather: EARLY WARNING
Scroll for more content...