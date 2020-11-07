Kevin's Weather: THUNDER IN NOVEMBER

“Thunder in November foretells a cold winter”.

That’s how the old saying goes.

On Tuesday, we may have a chance to begin a test of this saying.

A strong cold front is moving in and it could bring the possibility of thunderstorms, wind, and rain.

Actually, at least one rumble of thunder in November around here isn’t all that unusual.

As we get further into winter we’ll have to wait and see if the old saying holds true, or if it only works sometimes.

I can guarantee you this, “Thunder in November, the next few days will be colder”!