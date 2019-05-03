Kevin’s Weather: THOR’S DAY

Thor was known as Zeus to the Greeks and as Jupiter to the English. Thursday is the day of the week named for the Planet Jupiter. In Saxon, the term is, “Thor’s Day”. As with most names of the week in our modern usage, the Saxon version has been altered somewhat to become the familiar Thursday. By now, this week’s series will make it obvious that the names of the weekdays are dedicated to the planets. Perhaps that has something to do with seven planets – seven days. I don’t know. I do know that astrology does not play a major role in this naming of the weeks.