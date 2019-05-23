Kevin’s Weather: THE WATER CYCLE

“The Water Cycle” sounds like something we might need to get around after all the rain we’re gotten recently. Technically, the Water Cycle, is a term we use to describe how the Earth cycles (recycles) the water it has.

Earth has an estimated 326 million trillion gallons of water, but only about 1 percent of that is useable by humans.

Common belief is that Earth has about the same amount of water it had at creation, but some scientists aren’t so sure. Generally speaking, however, that’s true.



However, it would be nice if the water stopped cycling right on top of us!