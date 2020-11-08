Kevin's Weather: THE TAURID THREAT

I have had more reports of people seeing ‘shooting stars’ in the past few weeks than I can recall.

The most likely reason is the Taurid Meteor Shower, which has a history of producing brilliant fireballs.

Also, some scientists believe the Taurids may be responsible for some of the most destructive impacts in Earth’s history, leaving a huge crater in modern-day Iraq.

Others suggest the Taurids were the reason some ancient megalithic sites were built, perhaps even Stonehenge, as predictors of the arrival of these devastating meteors.

Even today, many astronomers believe if we’re going to get hit by “the big one”, it will be from the Taurids.