Kevin's Weather: THE FIRST OF SEXTILLUS?

We have the Roman Emperor Caesar Augustus to thank for our month of August, which begins today.

The month was originally named, “Sextillus”, or “sixth month”, but since his Grand-Uncle Julius had a month named for himself, the month we know as July, the Roman senate decided to grant Augustus his own month as well, and changed the name.

The month of Sextillus originally had only 30 days, but since July had 31 days, the senate also decided to add a day to make it equal to July.

This all happened around 8 BC. Such tinkering with the calendar eventually threw the entire calendar off to the point where January occurred in the autumn.

It wasn’t until 1582 that Pope Gregory made changes that eventually put the calendar back in line with the seasons.