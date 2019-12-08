Clear
Kevin's Weather: THE ‘FATHER OF METEOROLOGY’?

When we think of meteorology, we think of Aristotle and Franklin.

Posted: Dec 8, 2019 6:46 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

When we think of early meteorology, we might think of Aristotle, who in 350 BC, wrote “Meteorologica”, the first know treatise on meteorology.

Or, we may consider Ben Franklin, who contributed much to the science, including the concept that weather moves from one place to another.

However, the man many consider to be the “Father of Meteorology” is an Englishman named Luke Howard.

In the early 1800s, Luke Howard recorded detailed observations of weather in and around London.

His comprehensive work laid the groundwork for the understanding of how weather works and offered suggestions as to why.

His notes included detailed recordings of rain, wind, air pressure and even tables and charts.

Perhaps his greatest contribution was his “Essay on the Modification of Clouds”.

We have Luke Howard to thank for the names of the clouds we use today; cumulus, stratus, cirrus and nimbus.

He drew detailed sketches of each of the cloud types, inspiring the art of Turner and Friedrich and the poetry of Goethe and Shelly.

He gave many lectures on the subject of meteorology and wrote the first book on urban climate titled, “The Climate of London…”.

So when we think of meteorology, we can think of Aristotle and Franklin, but given his massive contributions to the science of meteorology, it’s easy to understand why Luke Howard is often considered the “Father of Meteorology”.

