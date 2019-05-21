Kevin’s Weather: THE BOTTOM TEN

Earth’s atmosphere extends many dozens of miles high into the sky. In fact, there is no certain line or border where our atmosphere ends and space begins. Still, the majority of our weather occurs in the lowest ten miles of the atmosphere. Called the troposphere, this bottom ten miles of air is the most turbulent, unstable region of the atmosphere. Fueled by solar heating, pressure differences and moisture, nearly all the weather we experience is formed and moves within this lowest portion of the atmosphere