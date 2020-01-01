Kevin's Weather: TEARFUL FORECAST

Happy New Year!

There is a weatherlore tradition associated with this day which is used to predict rainfall for the coming year.

According Jon Musgrave’s website, quoting John Dunphy, and also recorded in the Journal of American Folklore by Lelah Addison, residents of Southeastern Illinois should hollow out 12 onions and put salt in each of the hollowed-out onions.

The amount of water that appears in each onion is said to predict rainfall for each of the 12 months of the coming year.

I’m not sure if this old method works, and I’m certainly not sure how to separate teardrops because of the onions from water in the onions!