Kevin's Weather: Sunrise Breeze

Air naturally moves from cooler areas to warmer areas.

That’s the reason behind sea and land breezes, and lake breezes, like on the Great Lakes.

With this in mind, one can detect a slight breeze just at sunrise here in the Midwest.

It’s a very subtle breeze and occurs only when overall conditions are calm.

As the sun rises and warms land to our east, a slight stirring of the air is created as cooler night air moves toward sun-warmed air.

It only lasts for a few minutes, but try detecting this natural event for yourself.

You’ll be amazed that it really does happen!