Kevin's Weather: Signs in the sky

Long before computer forecasts, and even before printed almanacs, humans have looked to the sky for signs of change.

Cultures based on agriculture especially looked for signs of seasonal change.

These days, we’re more likely to consult a calendar or The Weather Channel to see if colder weather is on the way.

But, the sky still gives us the signs.

For example, in the late night sky, around 4am, we can now see the Pleiades star cluster and the constellation of Orion.

Both of these are only visible during the colder months and their appearance in the late night sky is a timeless, unchangeable sign that colder weather is in the not-too-distant future.