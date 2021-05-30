Kevin's Weather: SUNBOWS

We’ve all heard about rainbows, but someone once wrote to tell me he had seen a “Sunbow”.

Actually, there IS such a thing! As the sun’s light passes through high cirrus clouds, the ice crystals which for the clouds cause sunlight to split up into different colors.

The result is an effect that is very similar to a rainbow. High jet trails can also create the same effect under the right conditions. A sunbow is often less bright than a rainbow and is rarer in occurrence. Sunbows can also be a sign of rainy weather ahead, but not always.