Kevin's Weather: SUN STAND

Tonight at 11:16 pm EDT, the Sun was at its farthest north point in relation to Earth’s equator.

Until now, the Sun has been rising and setting slightly farther north each day.

Tonight, however, that northward motion ends.

For a few days, the Sun will rise and set in almost the exact position in the sky.

This event is called a, “solstice”, which means literally, “Sun stand”.

Soon, the Sun will begin to rise and set a little farther south each day which will gradually lead to less daylight each day.

Astronomically, this is the beginning of summer, the day when the Sun stops its northward movement and ‘stands’ in the sky.