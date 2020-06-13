Kevin's Weather: SUN QUIRKS

One of the most fascinating interests of mine is how we keep time here on Earth.

I’ve written about it several times, as you have probably noticed.

Always keep this in mind; clock time and Sun time are very different.

For example, today the Sun rose at the earliest it will for all of 2020.

What, you say?

The first day of summer isn’t until the 20th, shouldn’t that be the earliest day?

That’s an example of clock –vs- Sun.

Let me try to explain.

We don’t orbit the Sun in a perfect circle and that plays a role.

Plus, the Earth is tilted at about 23.5 degrees on its axis.

So, where we live here on Earth (our latitude) will determine when we see the Sun rise and set.

Yet another factor is the fact that we’re closer to the Sun now than we are in the winter.

All of this works to shift sunrise earlier, even though we haven’t yet reached the summer solstice.

Sunset, on the other hand, will continue to be later for a while longer.

I’ve probably completely confused you, but trust me.

Today is the earliest sunrise of the year.

If you would like to know more (or get a clearer picture) here’s a web site you can check out: https://www.forbes.com/sites/startswithabang/2019/06/22/ask-ethan-when-is-the-earliest-sunrise-and-latest-sunset-of-the-year/#23961c144688