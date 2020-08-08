Kevin's Weather: STRANGE TORNADO STORY

I thought I’d heard every possible strange tornado story, but this one takes the cake.

According to Russian Dr. Alexey Dmitriev, his study of tornadoes indicates they contain a powerful electrical charge.

That’s not so strange, since the atmosphere is often charged when tornadoes are present, but Dmitriev’s claims go on to say that the electrical charge is so strong, physical objects are FUSED together, becoming one object!

He also claims he’s seen pebbles go through glass without breaking it!

I should also point out that some of the good Dr. Dmitriev’s other studies have led him to claim that our universe is entering an interstellar energy cloud that is responsible for the increase in global temperature, stronger hurricanes, volcanoes and other natural calamities.

Then there are also his papers concerning mysterious parallel timeline experiments in Siberia.

While I’m suspicious of Dr. Dmitriev’s claims, I do know that tornadoes can do strange things.

However, I’m not sure they can drive a pebble through glass without breaking it.

Perhaps in the midst of an interstellar energy cloud in a parallel timeline in Sibera, but probably not around here!