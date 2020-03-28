Kevin's Weather: STORMS & ASTHMA

There is no doubt that some of you can tell when a storm is approaching by the way your body feels.

Aches, pains and other physical signs appear when the weather is about to change.

Now, studies indicate that thunderstorms may have an effect on asthma.

Canadian scientists have released information that indicates storms may stir up mold and other irritants, causing asthma attacks to increase just before stormy weather moves in.

In fact, these studies showed a 15 percent increase in asthma attacks on days when thunderstorms took place.

So, if you or someone you know suffers from asthma, be aware that stormy weather could increase the chances for an attack.