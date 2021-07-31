Kevin's Weather: STILL IN AWE

Several years ago, Keay Davidson wrote an article for Scientific American's special edition about the weather.

In this article, he points out that our nation's fascination with weather may be part of a human need to be in awe of something.

We no longer experience weather the way our ancestors did. Living in our homes and cities, the majesty of a thunderstorm or the glory of a starry night sky lose their awe-inspiring impact. Davidson suggests that the increased media coverage of weather as "entertainment" is our modern-day way of experiencing the mysteries of weather from the comfort of our easy chairs.