Kevin's Weather: START COUNTING

There’s an old weatherlore saying that states that the number of fogs in August is also the number of measurable snowfalls we’ll have in the coming winter.

It’s a fun saying, but I have not found this to be a reliable predictor of snow.

Last year, for example, we had many foggy August mornings, but not many measurable snowfalls.

Still, just for fun, we can start counting the fogs, then compare the number to actual snowfalls we get this winter.

Again, I have not found this old saying to be reliable, but I am curious about its origin.

That’s because old sayings like this often come from a place where they ARE reliable.

I’ll be counting anyway.