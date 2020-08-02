Clear

Kevin's Weather: START COUNTING

There’s an old weatherlore saying that states that the number of fogs in August is also the number of measurable snowfalls we’ll have in the coming winter.

Posted: Aug 2, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

There’s an old weatherlore saying that states that the number of fogs in August is also the number of measurable snowfalls we’ll have in the coming winter.

It’s a fun saying, but I have not found this to be a reliable predictor of snow.

Last year, for example, we had many foggy August mornings, but not many measurable snowfalls.

Still, just for fun, we can start counting the fogs, then compare the number to actual snowfalls we get this winter.

Again, I have not found this old saying to be reliable, but I am curious about its origin.

That’s because old sayings like this often come from a place where they ARE reliable.

I’ll be counting anyway.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Partly cloudy with afternoon thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The wife of a late veteran receives purple heart on his behalf

Image

Parents share their concerns with sending their kids back to school

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Getting a good deal just became easier

Image

Helping families out with backpack giveaways

Image

Parents share their concerns with sending their kids back to school

Image

Police searching for shooting suspect

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Brazil holds its annual Strawberry Festival

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 181754

Reported Deaths: 7700
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1061314888
Lake11952440
DuPage11380510
Kane9138297
Will8502339
Winnebago3663122
St. Clair3569156
McHenry2909113
Madison213772
Kankakee167268
Rock Island156430
Champaign151319
Unassigned1339197
Peoria128034
Kendall127723
Sangamon98633
DeKalb82729
Boone72723
Jackson63119
McLean55215
LaSalle49718
Macon45023
Randolph4227
Adams4101
Coles38519
Ogle3715
Tazewell3618
Clinton33317
Williamson3155
Stephenson3136
Whiteside30716
Union29621
Grundy2745
Monroe27013
Knox2511
Iroquois2457
Vermilion2002
Cass19811
Henry1951
Morgan1895
Jefferson18417
Warren1800
Lee1462
Montgomery1416
Bureau1322
Marion1320
Macoupin1313
McDonough12515
Franklin1180
Jo Daviess1121
Christian1114
Saline1051
Douglas1022
Perry1011
Effingham951
Livingston922
Woodford913
Pulaski900
Logan850
Mercer680
Clark660
Jersey651
White570
Shelby561
Washington560
Johnson550
Fayette543
Moultrie520
Jasper517
Bond492
Cumberland462
Menard450
Carroll443
Gallatin430
Wayne431
Mason420
Lawrence400
Piatt400
Ford391
Alexander360
Massac340
Hancock301
Wabash300
Crawford290
De Witt270
Edgar250
Fulton250
Marshall210
Hamilton200
Greene190
Hardin160
Schuyler150
Brown130
Clay130
Edwards130
Pike130
Richland120
Scott100
Henderson90
Calhoun70
Pope70
Putnam70
Stark70
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 67122

Reported Deaths: 2971
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion14578718
Lake6994269
Elkhart456676
Allen3557157
St. Joseph307179
Hamilton2446104
Cass17439
Hendricks1731105
Vanderburgh167912
Johnson1631118
Porter114439
Tippecanoe108511
Clark106245
Madison83364
LaPorte81829
Kosciusko81412
Howard79864
Marshall73922
Bartholomew72747
Monroe67430
Floyd66544
Delaware62852
Boone62646
Noble62428
Dubois61612
Hancock60837
Jackson5474
LaGrange53910
Shelby50826
Grant49629
Warrick48830
Dearborn45628
Vigo45410
Morgan41232
Henry35818
Clinton3493
White34410
Montgomery33621
Lawrence32527
Wayne3139
Decatur31032
Harrison28222
Miami2562
Scott24410
Daviess24019
Greene23534
Putnam2178
DeKalb2144
Jennings20812
Jasper1992
Franklin19710
Gibson1963
Steuben1953
Ripley1867
Perry17012
Orange16124
Starke1617
Wabash1553
Posey1540
Fayette1507
Jefferson1482
Whitley1446
Carroll1392
Fulton1391
Wells1292
Knox1260
Huntington1183
Spencer1103
Newton10910
Washington1071
Randolph1024
Tipton1025
Clay945
Jay810
Adams792
Rush794
Owen781
Sullivan741
Pulaski711
Brown691
Fountain622
Benton600
Blackford512
Parke461
Ohio454
Switzerland430
Martin420
Crawford410
Pike410
Vermillion340
Union280
Warren191
Unassigned0200