Kevin's Weather: SPECIAL PEOPLE

Monday we salute the men and women who have served in the armed forces.

It’s also a time to consider those who are still engaged in service today.

Not only do these special people battle the obvious enemies, they have to deal with the forces of nature.

From the heat and driving sand of the desert, to the bitter cold of Europe, our armed forces keep us safe under some of the most extreme weather conditions humans can endure.

So, whether their service is complete, or still underway, this is a day we have set aside to say “Thanks” to the great work done by our men and women of the military.