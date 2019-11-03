Kevin's Weather: SPEAK UP!

A commercial for a science fiction movie once stated, “In space, no one can hear you scream”.

Well, not exactly. While it’s true that our human ears couldn’t hear a scream, it’s also true that space isn’t a true vacuum.

Tiny particles drifting in space can vibrate against one another, causing faint waves similar to the sound waves we experience here on earth.

That means that if you had a sensitive enough way of detecting it, you actually could hear a scream, even in space.

Practically speaking, however, it’s correct to say you can’t hear sound in space. But, if worked at it, you could try it with a very sensitive microphone and holler really, REALLY loud!