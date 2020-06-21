Kevin's Weather: SOMETHING TO PONDER

In the third chapter of the Gospel of John, verse 30, there is a verse I find curious.

“He must increase, but I must decrease”.

The context is that some were questioning whether John was the Messiah, but John said in verse 28, “I am not the Christ but am that sent before him”.

I want you to understand that I do not dispute the Word of God as written in the King James Bible.

I have studied quite a lot about stars and weather in the Bible and the imagery that is written into scripture in relation to what we see in the sky.

Here’s where it gets interesting to me.

On the Catholic Church calendar, the celebration of St. John’s Day is very near the summer solstice.

This year it is on June 24th.

So, consider this. Saint John tells us he is not the Christ, but that he came to pave the way for Christ’s arrival.

John was very popular and had quite a following before Jesus showed up to be baptized by him.

The first chapter of the Book of Luke indicates that John was 6 months older then Jesus.

On the summer solstice, the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky before starting to decrease each day until the winter solstice, when the Sun begins to increase.

Take that imagery and apply it to the scripture I’ve cited.

John’s light must decrease so that Jesus’ light might increase.

I just find it fascinating that these sorts of things can be found in the Bible and Church festivals.