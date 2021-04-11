Kevin's Weather: SOMBER ANNIVERSARY

Today is the 56th anniversary of the deadliest outbreak of tornadoes in Indiana history.

Known as the ‘Palm Sunday Tornadoes’, 10 tornadoes hit Indiana on Palm Sunday, 1965.

137 people were killed and more than 1,700 were injured as the storms ripped through northern and central Indiana.

Personally, I remember the day well, being a native of that region.

The one thing that stands out for me is that it was a warm, breezy day and the clouds were moving in different directions overhead.

These are signs of severe weather and they certainly were a sign of deadly weather 56 years ago today.