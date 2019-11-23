Kevin's Weather: SOLAR ENERGY

Each day, the earth receives energy from the sun.

This energy is converted to heat which then radiates back from the earth and into the atmosphere.

Some of the sun’s energy is also absorbed by the atmosphere itself.

The result is a warm earth and the creation of weather.

It’s almost impossible to imagine the amount of total energy we receive from the sun each day.

If this energy could be harnessed and used for the production of electricity, the result would be the equivalent to the energy that would be produced by 200 MILLION power plants!