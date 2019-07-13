Kevin's Weather: SOGGY CHIPS

This unhealthy habit has led me to become quite an expert on the various types of chips. One thing, however, is that a chip must be crisp and crunchy!

This time of year, that’s not always an easy thing to maintain. High humidity and rain can turn a chip soggy in a matter of minutes. This is a problem that is usually only present during these hot, humid summer months.

While humidity is known to affect the human body, it also affects our food, as well. Cookies and other crunchy, crisp foods can be impacted by humid weather, too.

So, if your chips or cookies don’t taste quite right, it might be the humidity!