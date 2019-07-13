Clear

Kevin's Weather: SOGGY CHIPS

While my doctor frowns on it, I love to eat potato chips.

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 10:45 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

This unhealthy habit has led me to become quite an expert on the various types of chips. One thing, however, is that a chip must be crisp and crunchy!

This time of year, that’s not always an easy thing to maintain. High humidity and rain can turn a chip soggy in a matter of minutes. This is a problem that is usually only present during these hot, humid summer months.

While humidity is known to affect the human body, it also affects our food, as well. Cookies and other crunchy, crisp foods can be impacted by humid weather, too.

So, if your chips or cookies don’t taste quite right, it might be the humidity!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex set record for wins in a row

Image

'It's a stain on the soul of America...' Group gathers outside of Clay County Justice Center to prot

Image

Friday late forecast

Image

Terre Haute based bank received special recognition

Image

Chamber holds annual Light Your Way to Better Health 5K

Image

Local Habitat for Humanity set to break ground on a new house

Image

How hail forms

Image

Oblong one step closer to receiving Community Development Block Grant

Image

Long-time Vincennes University leader Phil Rath has passed away

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way