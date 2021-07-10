Kevin's Weather: SKY DELIGHT

To me, weather is much more than computers, numbers, and charts.

It’s something to be experienced and enjoyed. Recently, I was able to sit away from city lights and face north.

To my left, in the west, was a beautiful crescent moon.

To the north, I saw a dazzling display of ‘heat’ lightning as a gentle, warm breeze came up from the south.

Somewhere in the distance someone was setting off fireworks, sprinkling the horizon with sparkles of red, white, and blue.

It may sound sappy and non-scientific, but sometimes I just love to sit and watch the sky.

It’s a great way to relieve stress and nearly always provides a marvelous, delightful sight.