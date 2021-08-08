Kevin's Weather: SHOOTING STARS

This week, given a clear sky, skywatchers are in for a real treat.

The annual Perseid meteor shower will fill the sky with a steady stream of ‘shooting stars’.

Any day this week will be fine, but the best nights will probably be August 11-12-13.

Of course, those aren’t really stars shooting across the sky, but little bits of comet dust left behind by a comet named Swift-Tuttle.

Earth is passing through the dusty trail of the comet and as the debris enters our atmosphere, it heats up and glows, creating a streak across the night sky.

Occasionally, larger particles will make for an impressive, bright ‘shooting star’ that makes you say, “Wow”!

So, go out any clear night, find the darkest place you can, face east, look straight up and scan the sky.

Then wait and watch. You don’t need a telescope or any other visual aid.

With patience, you’ll see a shower of ‘stars’.