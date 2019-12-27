Kevin's Weather: SEE-SAW

One of the key things to remember about weather is that what happens in one place influences what happens in another.

You might even think of weather patterns here in the United States as a sort of see-saw.

A look at a national temperature map will most likely show mild temperatures in the western United States, while we experience cold temperatures here in the Wabash Valley!

When temperatures warm up for us, colder air will most likely be dominant in the west!

Simply put, we almost always experience temperatures opposite those in the western US!