Kevin’s Weather: SATURN’S, SUN DAY

The Greeks called it, “Kronos’ but both the English and the Saxons’ stuck with Saturn. Obvious, isn’t it? Finally, Sunday is another one that is obvious. With the exception of the Greek, “Helios” and the Saxon, “Sonne”, Sunday is obviously the day of the Sun. I hope this week’s review of the names of the days of the week has been informative. Again, I want to emphasize I’m not promoting astrology. It is simply an historical look at how our days came to be known to us as they are today.
