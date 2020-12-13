Kevin's Weather: SAINT LUCIA DAY

Today is a day that marks an ancient celebration that made its way onto the old church calendars.

The celebration of Saint Lucia seems to have its roots in Nordic tradition which commemorates the time of the winter solstice.

The Swedish image of Lucia with a crown of candles is likely a clue to the origins of this feast as a celebration of the solstice and the ‘return of the light’.

Of course, the solstice marks the beginning of more daylight here in the northern hemisphere.

This event was something to celebrate (and still is!).

Few people will regard today as a feast day, but this ancient tradition points out that longer days are not too far away!