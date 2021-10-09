Kevin's Weather: Rain Name

There are many different varieties and classifications for clouds.

The name of a cloud, however, can give us a clue as to what we can expect from it.

For example, clouds named CUMULONIMBUS and NIMBOSTRATUS often produce rain.

It’s the part of the cloud name “NIMBUS” that gives us the clue.

The word “NIMBUS” has its origin in Latin and it basically means “rain” or “rain-bearing."

Therefore, anytime you hear of a cloud that has “NIMBUS” as part of its name, you can be pretty sure it is a cloud that is producing rain.