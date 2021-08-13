Kevin's Weather: What is Radiation Fog?

Although it may sound spooky, RADIATION FOG has nothing to do with nuclear radiation. Instead, it is named for the fact that the earth radiates heat on cool, calm nights.

If the air temperature cools enough, water in the air condenses and creates fog. Radiation fog is common this time of year.

That's why we have so many foggy mornings. Often, the fog will form in valleys and over fields, where the fastest rate of cooling takes place.

Breezy nights are less likely to produce fog because the radiated heat from the earth is mixed with other layers of air by the wind.