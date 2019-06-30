Clear

Kevin's Weather: ROOFTOP HEAT

While we all know it’s hot, a time and temperature display showing near 100 degrees may not be completely accurate because of the dark rooftop’s impact on the sensor.

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 2:30 PM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

While some newer constructions are different, most buildings have roofs that are dark in color. One of the drawbacks is that dark surfaces absorb heat, which then radiates upward. Many banks have their temperature sensors mounted on their roofs, however, and this can affect the reading displayed on electronic signs. This time of year, this problem can be especially obvious. While we all know it’s hot, a time and temperature display showing near 100 degrees may not be completely accurate because of the dark rooftop’s impact on the sensor.

