Kevin's Weather: RON’S RIGHT

A co-worker of mine named Ron once had a bit of a debate with his daughter.

The question concerned where to put a thermometer…in the shade or in the sun.

The answer is in the shade!

A thermometer placed in direct sunlight will absorb the sun’s radiant energy, causing the liquid to expand, making the temperature rise to an incorrect reading.

To properly get a reading of the air temperature, a thermometer should always be placed in a shady place.

In this case, Ron was right, but if I know daughters, he’ll be wrong plenty of times in the future!