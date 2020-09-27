Kevin's Weather: RISING FOR RAIN

Weatherlore tells us, “A rising spring or well, a coming rain does foretell.”

While modern plumbing has replaced many springs and wells as a source for water, there is a lot of truth to this saying.

The reason is air pressure. Rain is often associated with lower air pressure.

This lower pressure can allow the level of water in springs or wells to rise.

Sometimes a dry spring will come to life, or old hand-pumps require less effort to bring water up from the well.

While modern conveniences make these natural signs less obvious, it is still true that water often rises in wells and springs before a rain.

Considering the very dry conditions we’ve had recently and the fact that wells are, indeed, running dry, let’s hope for a rise in the well and some much-needed rain.