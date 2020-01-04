Kevin's Weather: RIDING HIGH

“The Moon rides high in the winter sky” is an old saying that is absolutely true.
In winter, our Sun rises and sets low in the south, but the Moon is just the opposite.
The Moon, during the winter months, rises and sets farther to the north.
Check it out for yourself.
It’s just one of those interesting astronomical facts that probably won’t be of much help in your everyday life, but it’s nice to know anyway.
