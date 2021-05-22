Kevin's Weather: RELATIVE HUMIDITY

There is always water in the air and one way we measure it is by using RELATIVE HUMIDITY.

We call this measurement RELATIVE humidity because it is RELATIVE to the current temperature.

The colder air becomes, the more water capacity it has, so the relative humidity increases.

That’s the reason relative humidity readings usually rise at night.

As the air cools after sunset, its capacity to hold water increases.



Relative humidity readings often vary throughout the day as the temperature rises and falls, even if the actual water content of the air remains the same.