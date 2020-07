Recently, we have had what some might call, “gully washers” or “frog drowners”.

Heavy rainfall within a short period of time is somewhat out of the ordinary.

Typically, a raindrop will fall at an average speed of about 14 miles per hour.

Bigger raindrops can fall as quickly as 20 miles per hour.

Drizzle falls more slowly than the average raindrop because drizzle is made of smaller droplets.

Thunderstorms, with their combination of wind and large raindrops can cause rain to fall even faster.