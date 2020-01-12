Kevin's Weather: RAINDROP SPEED

We’ve received a lot of rain over the past few days.

But, here’s something you may not have thought too much about.

Rain falls at different speeds, depending on the size of the raindrop and other factors, but average speeds have been recorded.

For example drizzle falls at a rate of about 5.5 mph. A regular shower will produce raindrops that fall at about 14.5 mph.

A strong thunderstorm, however, could produce raindrops that fall at a rate of more than 25 mph.

Of course, these are only estimates, but I thought you might find this interesting. No matter how fast a raindrop may fall, I think we can all agree that, at this point, a speed of zero would be great.

Enough rain already!