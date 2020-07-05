Kevin's Weather: RACE FOR LIFE

Thunderstorms typically produce lightning, and sometimes these storms can catch people outside in open areas.

It is ALWAYS essential to look for a safe place the moment you hear thunder.

Thunder, which is the product of lightning, is nature’s way of telling you lightning is near enough to strike you dead.

One important thing to keep in mind is that no human can ever outrun lightning.

Studies have indicated that the extreme electrical discharge known as lightning travels through the air at an incredible speed of 100,000 miles per SECOND!

So, when you hear thunder, get to a safe place, because you’ll never outrun lightning.