Kevin's Weather: Quiet Times

Although some rain is this falling weekend, we don’t usually associate October with severe weather.

However, a look at weather history tells us serious severe weather can, and has, occurred in October.

In Indiana alone, the month of October has produced tornadoes that have killed at least three and injured no fewer than 14.

Illinois history tells a similar story.

So, while we don’t usually think of tornadoes and severe weather in October, it can happen.

Fortunately, these storms are the exception rather than the rule, and we can generally think of October as being fairly quiet when it comes to severe weather.