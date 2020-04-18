Kevin's Weather: QUAKE-AVERSARY

It was on the day exactly twelve years ago that the Wabash Valley was jolted awake by a 5.2 earthquake.

Remember where you were? The quake was centered about 40 miles north of Evansville, near West Salem, IL.

There were at least six detectable aftershocks. The quake was felt in Michigan, Iowa, Kentucky and Wisconsin and was part of the mysterious

Wabash Valley Fault System, which is believed to run almost directly under the Wabash River from the Ohio River to near Vincennes, and possibly farther north.

The Midwest isn’t usually associated with earthquakes, but some of the biggest earthquakes in history have occurred right here in our, ‘neck of the woods’.

It’s also interesting to note that a person I know who was outside early that Friday morning, told me he saw a flash of light in the sky just before the earthquake hit.

That’s not the first time lights in the sky have been associated with earthquakes. In fact, these so-called ‘earthquake lights’ are more common than one might expect. Some geologists believe these flashes of light might be caused by stresses within the rocks deep below the Earth’s surface. Others aren’t so sure.

Whatever the cause, flashes of light in the sky and seismic activity seem to go hand-in-hand, just as they did twelve years ago today.