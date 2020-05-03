Kevin's Weather: PLEASANTLY SUNNY

In my book collection, I have a fascinating book by Stephen Rosen titled, WEATHERING.

The book, published more than 35 years ago, concerns how weather affects human moods, bodies and health.

In one section, Mr. Rosen recounts an Australian study that deals with how people judge ‘pleasant’ weather.

It should come as no surprise that ‘pleasantness’ of weather is directly linked to sunshine.

Sunny days are considered to be more pleasant than cloudy days, with the degree of ‘pleasantness’ being closely linked to amounts of sunshine.

Temperature plays only a secondary role in what people consider to be pleasant weather.

So, if you think it is a pleasant day, it’s probably sunny!