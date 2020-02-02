Kevin's Weather: PALINDROME DAY

A palindrome is a word, phrase or number that is the same both backward and forward.

Examples are, racecar and madam or the number 10801.

Today is such a day, if you write it out like this: 02/02/2020. Try it! 02022020 forward and 02022020 backward!

So, happy Palindrome Day!

Oh, it’s also Groundhog Day, Candlemas Day and Imbolc, but I like Palindrome Day the best because it’s so rare.