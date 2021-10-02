Kevin's Weather: October

October has arrived, and it is the month where we see obvious changes concerning the change of the seasons.

Autumn has already begun, but October is the month that really establishes the autumn weather patterns.

It is the month when we usually experience the first frosts and by the end of the month, the sun will set before 6 p.m.

Average temperatures drop, too, with average highs in the mid-60s and lows hovering in the lower 40s.

October can be beautiful, though, with colorful trees and impressive night sky displays.

So, while the beginning of October means winter is just around the corner, it can be a month of really fine weather!

Enjoy!